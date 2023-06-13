Fire service warning after blaze started by charging headphones

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have issued a stark warning after a fire was started by headphones being left on charge.

The service posted the picture of the scene after the fire was extinguished urging people to be aware about the potential danger of leaving a device charging unattended.

It also urged people to complete an online home safety check.

In a tweet the service said: "Never leave a device charging unattended - this image shows the damage from a fire caused by headphones left on charge."