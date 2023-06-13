Five people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Bristol city centre.

Emergency services were called to Upper Maudlin Street in Kingsdown shortly after 2:30pm on Tuesday 13 June.

The road is closed in both directions and it may remain closed for some time. It is believed that four cars were involved in the collision.

Emergency services are asking the public to avoid the area as motorists are facing long delays.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "The road closures are likely to remain in place throughout the rush-hour period with collision investigators on the scene".

Police did confirm access to the Bristol Royal Infirmary.