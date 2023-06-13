Flash flooding has caused disruption in some parts of Stroud following heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Rain hit the Gloucestershire town late in the afternoon on 12 June, causing delays for motorists throughout the evening.

Some stretches of roads in the town were entirely submerged by water and residents reported traffic being at a complete standstill on Slad Road and Merrywalks.

Heavy downpours hit the town centre last night. Credit: Oliver Smith

A school for children with disabilities has been forced to shut today (13 June) because of what it has described as "major flooding".

There is currently no more rain forecast for Gloucestershire today. The Met Office says temperatures could reach 28C.

Train lines were also blocked last night between Swindon and Gloucester following the heavy rain but have now reopened and are running as normal.