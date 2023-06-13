Fundraiser started for family of 16-year-old killed in Bath stabbing

A fundraiser that has been launched for the family of 16-year-old Mikey Roynon has raised more than £12,500 in less than 24 hours.

The teenager died at the scene of the incident on Eastfield Avenue in Bath at around 11pm on Saturday 10 June.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he had died from a single stab wound.

Shortly after his identity was revealed a fundraiser was started and tributes were paid to him.

The fundraising page, started by Chelsi Cridland, described him as 'a kind loving and thoughtful soul who cared so much about his friends and family'.

Within hours the total raised was more than £12,500 with people leaving messages of support for his family.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Mikey’s family have been informed of these developments and our thoughts continue to be with them as they come to terms with their loss.

“Specialist family liaison officers supported them through the formal identification process which is something no family should ever have to experience.

“The investigation into Mikey’s murder continues at pace with a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to piece together what happened.