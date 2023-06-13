A man approached two young girls in a Gloucestershire village and told them he 'would like to kiss them'.

Police are investigating the incident which happened while the children were walking on New Road in Blakeney at around 11.50pm on 31 May.

Police say both of the victims were under the age of 13 and ran from the scene after being approached by the stranger.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "A middle-aged man approached the two victims, who were both pre-teen, as they were walking home and has told them that he would like to kiss them.

"The man was described as being white, aged around 40 to 50 years old, and was wearing a grey North Face beanie hat, a grey and white top and blue jeans."

Officers have made house-to-house enquiries following the incident and want to hear from anyone they haven't yet spoken to.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force, quoting incident 21 of 1 June.

Anybody who has information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 21 of 1 June.