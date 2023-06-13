Man who handled sales of nearly 40 stolen bikes in Bristol jailed

A man who admitted to dozens of offences related to bicycle thefts in Bristol has been jailed for 20 months.

Lewis Collins, 27, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday for 39 offences between November 2021 and March 2023.

Collins, of no fixed address, admitted cutting locks and stealing the bikes from various storage locations across the city centre.

He pleaded guilty to 20 counts of theft and handling stolen goods and asking for another 19 offences of handling stolen goods to be taken into consideration.

PC Louise Jones said: “We know how devastating the impact of bike thefts can be. Depending on the victim’s circumstances such thefts can prevent people from being able to get to work and always cause a huge amount of distress.

“One of the victims in this case found Lewis Collins attempting to sell their stolen bike online and reported it to us.

“Officers traced Collins and after we attended to recover the bike, analysis of his mobile phone found lots of photographs of suspected stolen bikes on the device. We cross-referenced the bikes photographed with outstanding theft reports on our system and established Collins had been involved in dozens of bike thefts over a significant period of time.

“We hope the prison sentence he has received this week is a warning to thieves that we will always try to bring them to justice and we continue to encourage any victims who have a bike stolen to report it to the police.”