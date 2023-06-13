Play Brightcove video

Hear people's view on the proposals for the old Debenhams store

Plans that would see the old Debenhams building in Bristol demolished and replaced with two blocks of 520 new homes have been unveiled.

The shop building has been empty for two years after Debenhams closed all its stores nationwide.

The new plans, unveiled by AWW Architects, would also see two buildings either side of the store demolished.

Developers behind the scheme said a new pedestrian route would be built to create a 'northern gateway' in the city.

The plans would see a pedestrian route in the centre. Credit: AWW Architects

Also included in the plans is a two storey community building which the architects and developers say they want to be a library or health centre.

The team behind the proposals have said they will be holding two consultation events on Monday, June 19.

The developers said: "High Street retail has been in decline for more than a decade and was severely affected by the pandemic. This decline in retail saw the closure of Debenhams in May 2021.

"This high street retail decline is a significant challenge facing all areas of the UK including Bristol city centre. At the same time Bristol faces a continuing housing crisis."