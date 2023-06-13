As many as 60 teenagers were inside a Bath house when a 16-year-old was stabbed to death, according to police.

Mikey Roynon, from Kingswood, died at the scene of the incident on Eastfield Avenue after suffering a single stab wound at around 11pm on Saturday 10 June.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested 11 people on suspicion of murder. Nine of them have since been released and no further action will be taken against them.

Two teenagers - a 16-year-old from Wiltshire and a 15-year-old from Dorset - remain in police custody.

Detectives say they have recovered a knife as part of the murder probe.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: “We are utilising all the resources necessary to provide the answers Mikey’s family deserve and to get justice for him.

“We don’t underestimate the impact of our presence on Eastfield Avenue and would like to reiterate once more our appreciation for the residents’ support.

“We expect it’ll take a few more days to complete our enquiries but we hope the majority, if not all our actions, will be completed by the weekend.

“Our investigation is progressing and we have already built up a fairly good picture of what took place.

“Around 50 to 60 people, the majority of which were children, were inside the property at the time and sadly witnessed things no one would want them to see.

“As a result, we are working closely with our partners to ensure they have access to support, including specialist counselling.”

The incident happened on Eastfield Avenue in the Weston area of the city.

The force has issued a warning to anyone sharing information or images online that could prejudice future proceedings.

“It can be an offence to identify anyone who witnessed all or part of the incident as well as those who have been arrested.

“I’d also like to remind people of the impact the sharing of images, footage or even discussing the incident online may have on Mikey’s family. They are already going through the most difficult of times and you may cause them further upset.”