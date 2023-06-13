The project aiming to get mums across Bristol in to work

Play Brightcove video

A project running in Bristol and across the South West is helping mums on benefits get into the workplace.

Women's Work Lab, was founded by Camilla Rigby and Rachel Mostyn in 2020 and offers classroom training, work placements and career coaching to women who want to boost their confidence and employability skills.

They have had success so far and by the end of 2023 the project is hoping to have worked with more than 300 mums, with a target of getting 60% of those in employment within six months of completing their training.

Founder Rachel told ITV West Country that the project was aimed at supporting all mums in the region.

"We needed to create something that was for all mums and particularly mums that might have faced significant barriers to getting back into work so for example survivors of domestic abuse, children with special needs or mums with their own health conditions," she said.

The project has seen the number of referrals continue to increase, largely due to the cost of living crisis.

There are plans in place to open new centres to meet the increased demand, with one in Bridgwater to open alongside existing centres in Bath, Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset.

Unemployment figures released on June 13 showed almost 90,000 people in the South West are out of work, with female employment dropping significantly in the last three months.

Women's Work Lab offers classroom training, work placements and career coaching programmes.

Paulina Bonik is a current participant of the course and said being out of work has impacted her financially but also mentally: "You lose patience for your children, you feel down because you're not able to work to then get the money to provide them with everything.

"My child has ADHD so he requires a lot of activities, so not being able to do things with him knowing that he deserves the world is really hard."

Programme Manager, Samantha Cuffy previously enrolled in the scheme herself and has now gone on to get a job.

"It gave me lots more hope because at that point when I met the Women's work Lab, I lost all hope," she said.

"In a nutshell, I'd say the training literally brought Samantha back, I'm back in the world of work now."

She also recalled how her children reacted when she got the call giving her that job after 11 years of unemployment.

"At that point my eldest was eleven and at the age when he was too cool for hugs and kisses," she said.

"When I ran out into the kitchen and said yeah I got the job! He called his brother out and they both hugged me for so long and hard that just that moment, I hold on to that forever now."

Applications are now open for September 2023 courses on their website.