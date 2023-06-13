Play Brightcove video

Watch as engineers abseil above the passing traffic on the M5

Motorists driving down a particularly iconic stretch of the M5 might have noticed something strange above them recently.

Engineers have been scaling the rock faces high above the ground as cars drove along the motorway below. It's part of specialist surveys by National Highways which are taking place above the M5 Wynhol Viaduct in Somerset.

A team of over 20 specialists have been carrying out the maintenance checks on the slopes of the split-level motorway between junctions 19 and 20.

The Wynhol cuttings were blasted from the hard rock of the Gordano Valley, and the viaduct, constructed soon after as part of the M5 section between the Avonmouth Bridge and East Brent, marks its 50th anniversary this year.

New sensors have been installed 38 meters high up the cliff face to monitor bolts, anchors and rock strength.

As part of the survey, ditches have also been cleared and loose stones removed.

Above and below, the abseiling engineers carrying out their survey and maintenance work above the M5 Wynhol carriageway Credit: National Highways

Jon Durnell, Principal Engineer for National Highways’ Geotechnical Asset Management team, said: “We periodically inspect and survey the estate around our roads and structures, the split-level section was built 50 years ago, and rather like your car maintenance, the work represented a 100,000-mile service.

“Given the location of the cutting and the criticality of the M5, a lot of planning and design was undertaken, along with the requisite safety management, and thanks to the collaborative work with BAM Ritchies and WSP, we will now have a lot more information to take us forward for the next 50 years.

“Construction of the Wynhol Cuttings and Viaducts remains a very impressive piece of engineering, with the cuts blasted from the rock in the hillside. It is one of the landmark structures across the Strategic Road Network, and, as with all our structures, we carry out a regular maintenance regime to ensure it stands the test of time.”