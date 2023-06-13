A woman has been left with serious injuries after being hit with a broken bottle during an attack in Bristol.

The incident took place on Gloucester Road in Bristol on Sunday 19 March.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police investigating the incident have now shared CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to.

At around 1.20am, a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were attacked by a group of men following a dispute over a taxi.

The woman suffered head injuries and a concussion after being hit with a broken bottle, while the man suffered a broken nose. Both of them required hospital treatment.

The offenders walked off in the direction of the Arches following the incident and got into another taxi, which dropped them off in the Hampton Road area of Redland.

Police believe the pair may have information which could help their investigation.