Cheltenham's A&E has been temporarily changed to a Minor Injury and Illness Unit to help staff deal with strike action.

People are being urged to only go to emergency departments if it is "life-threatening" or "very serious".

Medics from the British Medical Association have started a walkout, which is being staged over 72 hours.

Members of the BMA union are striking after rejecting the government's latest 5% pay offer.

The Medical Director for Gloucestershire has warned emergency departments will be "very stretched" during this time.

There are concerns the impact will last for at least a week.

Cheltenham's Minor Injury and Illness Unit will be open from 8am-8pm. This change will be in place until the morning of Saturday 17 June from 8am.

Anyone who is seriously ill and needs emergency care will be taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, which is open 24 hours a day.

Junior doctors are striking for 72 hours. Credit: PA Images

Professor Mark Pietroni Medical Director, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust said: "If people need emergency care, by which I mean life or limb-threatening care then the place to come is Gloucestershire Royal.

"For any other illness, we'd ask you to contact 111 or your primary care surgery and be triaged to the most appropriate location. People who can wait a day or two, this is not the time to be coming to the emergency department.

"They will be very stretched and we will be focusing on providing emergency care. However, we will provide safe emergency care to everyone who needs it and if you need emergency care please don't stay away."

Patients who have a planned hospital operation, outpatient clinic or procedure between today and Saturday 17 June are being told that they should attend as usual unless they hear from their NHS Trust to advise otherwise.

However, many appointments will need to be rearranged.

There will be no disruption to patient visiting arrangements on these days.

NHS Trusts are asking relatives and carers to do everything they can to work with their staff to get their loved ones home from the hospital as quickly and as safely as possible.

Chief Medical Officer at NHS Gloucestershire, Dr Andy Seymour said: "The 72-hour strike will bring substantial challenges to the local NHS, particularly hospital services, and we are sorry that many patients will experience disruption to services.

"One Gloucestershire health and care partners are working closely together to ensure those in greatest need continue to have access to high-quality care and support.

"We cannot emphasise enough how important it will be to keep A&E in Gloucester clear for life-threatening conditions and serious injuries."

People can access help through 111. Advice will also be available through local NHS social media channels.

