A biker has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the old A30 at Goss Moor, St Austell. It happened at the crossroads near the Iron Bridge.

Emergency services were called at 3.10pm on Tuesday 13 June. A white Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Land Rover Freelander were also involved.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from St Austell, is being treated at Derriford Hospital.

The road was closed in both directions for around eight hours while officers examined the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating and asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with them to get in touch. They are also appealing for any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can get in touch here or by calling 101, quoting log number 646 of 13 June.