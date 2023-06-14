Floral tributes have been laid out at a Somerset cricket club in honour of nineteen-year-old Barnaby Webber who was killed in Nottingham.

He was one of three people stabbed to death in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 13 June before the attacker "stole a victim’s van" to drive at others.

The former Taunton School student was a much-loved member of Bishops Hull Cricket Club.

Flowers have been left by friends, family and club members on the pitch at Bishops Hull. Tributes can be seen surrounding the stumps on the playing square.

Credit: BPM Media

In a statement online, Bishops Hull Cricket Club said: "Today we learnt of the death of our dear friend and teammate, Barnaby Webber.

"‘Webbs’ joined the club back in 2021 and has since then been a key part of our club and made such an impact in such a short space of time. Playing more than 30 games for the club, scoring 622 runs, and taking 29 wickets, his memory will live on.

"As a club, we would like to invite family, friends, club members and members of the village and public who wish to pay their respects and lay some flowers at the club."

Somerset Cricket Club said on Twitter: "We are still in shock about the news regarding Barnaby Webber and those who lost their lives yesterday in Nottingham. Sending all our love and strength to friends and family at this extremely difficult time."

Somerset cricketers joined their Essex counterparts to pay tribute too. Ahead of the start of play in today's (June 14) County Championship clash at Chelmsford, all the players and match officials lined up along the boundary rope for a minute's silence with flags flying at half-mast. See that moment here.

Players from both sides are also wearing black armbands throughout the day as another mark of respect to the three people killed in the attacks.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive."We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries."The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public."At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man's vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he has then driven at members of the public. We are still in the early stages of the investigation. I need to determine exactly what the motives were behind this attack."