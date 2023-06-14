Four people have been convicted of killing a teenager during a pre-arranged fight in Gloucester.

Ramarni Crosby, 16, was stabbed in the back in the Barton area of the city in December 2021. He died at the scene.

Eight teenagers denied his murder and have been on trial at Bristol Crown Court.

A jury has today cleared three 17-year-olds and 20-year-old Dean Smith of any involvement in Ramarni's death.

Three teenagers - 18-year-old Levi Cameron and two 16-year-olds - were found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder. Callum Charles-Quebells, 18, previously admitted a charge of manslaughter and has today been found not guilty of murder.

Levi Cameron (right) and Callum Charles (left) Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The four teenagers resposible for Ramarni's death are due to be sentenced on 27 July.

Ramarni's family sobbed as the verdicts were read out and left the courtroom in tears.

During the trial, the court heard Ramarni and his friends went to meet the group for a pre-arranged fight in the Barton area of Gloucester in December 2021.

CCTV captured the moments before and after the attack, but not the stabbing itself.

In the footage, Ramarni and his friends can be seen walking to meet the group. Moments later, they are seen running in the opposite direction - with Ramarni trailing slightly behind being chased by a teen who appears to have a knife.

Ramarni collapsed and died in Stratton Road, having suffered a stab wound to the back which penetrated his chest cavity.

His attackers - who referred to themselves as the GL1s and wore purple bandanas - later celebrated his death and were captured on CCTV re-enacting the attack.

Ramarni was just 16-years-old when he was knifed to death Credit: Gloucestershire Police

At the time, Ramarni's family paid tribute to him saying he had a 'heart of gold'.

They said: “We are unable to find the words to adequately convey the void left in our lives by the death of our beloved Ramarni.

“Ramarni was a happy, cheeky, loving little boy that evolved into a warm and gentle young man, of whom we are immensely proud.

“He was a charming and thoughtful grandson, son, nephew, brother and friend. Those who knew Ramarni will know the type of person that he was; he had a heart of gold and was able to brighten your day in an instant."

“His loss will be felt every second of every day, with every birthday, anniversary and other occasion becoming a painful reminder of the brilliant young man that we have lost.

The stabbing sparked an outcry from the local community, with vigils being held across the city.