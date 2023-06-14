Glastonbury Festival 2023: Health warning due to rise in measles and STIs

With one week to go until the Glastonbury gates open, festival-goers are being reminded to stay safe as measles circulates and the number of STIs going around increases.

Councils and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are telling visitors to be aware of possible risks to their health including measles, STIs and weather-related illnesses.

Measles is circulating across the country and in Europe and symptoms include a high fever, sore red watery eyes and a blotchy red-brown rash.

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness, so if you have symptoms you need to stay at home and call your GP or NHS 111.

The MMR vaccine offers protection against measles, mumps and rubella Credit: PA

Measles spreads very easily and can lead to complications that require a stay in hospital and on rare occasions can cause lifelong disability or death.

If you are not vaccinated or not sure of your vaccination status, the MMR vaccine offers protection against measles, mumps and rubella and you can have it for free at your GP surgery.

As well as this, the South West region has recently experienced high temperatures and the first amber heat health alert of the year. Hot weather can pose a health risk for some people.

The forecast is currently mixed, so remember wellies/walking boots as well as a refillable water bottle, sun cream and a sunhat.

STIs are on the rise so anyone having sex with new or casual partners before or at the festival should use a condom and get tested regularly, whatever your age or sexual orientation.

Dr Bayad Nozad, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South West, said: “We want festival-goers to enjoy their time at Glastonbury and other festivals this year. Being aware of the current health risks will help those attending enjoy the weekend, and other events this summer, as much as possible.

Credit: PA

“Measles is circulating across the country, and festivals are the perfect place for measles to spread. If you’re not fully vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella, please contact your GP to see if you can get an appointment before coming to the festival. If you feel unwell or have been advised to isolate as a result of measles or another infection, please continue to do so.

"We are also seeing an increase in cases of STIs, with large rises, particularly in young people. STIs aren’t just an inconvenience – they can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners.

Professor Trudi Grant, Director of Public Health for Somerset Council, said: “Keeping yourself safe over the Glastonbury weekend is paramount. Most health risks can be avoided by taking simple steps to help protect yourself. Regular good hygiene can help prevent the spread of most germs and infections and remembering to keep yourself cool and avoid excess alcohol can help keep you safe during periods of hot weather.”