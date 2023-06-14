There is increasing concern for the welfare of a 30-year-old Axminster woman who has been reported missing.

Melissa Winn was last seen in the area of Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital, Exeter at around 3pm on 12 June.

She is described as being around 4ft 11in in height, of petite build, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Melissa could be wearing an orange V-Neck Jumper, light blue jeans and Adidas trainers.

She is believed to be either in Axminster, Lyme Regis or Exeter.

Anyone who has been Melissa is being urged to call 999 quoting log number 288 13 June.