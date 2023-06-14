Avon and Somerset Police have appealed for information to help find a teenager who has been missing for three days.

Ethan, who is 13 and from Clevedon, was last seen at around 11.30pm on Sunday 11 June.

He is described as being white, of slim build and around 5ft 2ins tall.

Officers say they know he has a tendency to visit Weston-super-Mare and the St Paul's area of Bristol.If you see him, you are being asked to call 999 and give reference number 5223137485.