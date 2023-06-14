A man was found with head injuries today (14 June) in Ilminster.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Station Road just before 4am this morning.

A man in his 30s was found in the street and is receiving hospital treatment for head and other injuries.

At this stage, it’s unclear how the man came to be injured and police are keen to hear from anyone with dashcam or other footage of the Station Road area at the time.

If you saw what happened or have any other information or footage which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5223139276.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…