Plymouth CEO named as one of those who died in Egypt boat fire

The Chief Executive of a Plymouth hospice has died in a boat fire in Egypt over the weekend.

Christina Quinn, CEO of St Luke’s Hospice, has been confirmed as one of three people who died in the dive boat fire on Sunday 11 June.

Operated by Tornado Marine, 12 of the 15 tourists were participating in a briefing on the boat when the fire broke out at 6.30am on the Red Sea off the Elphinstone Reef.

A spokesperson said: "Those missing had apparently decided not to dive that morning.

"The severity of the fire meant that the 12 divers were immediately evacuated by rib to another craft nearby and the 14 crew members, including the Captain and two dive guides, having tried to reach the missing guests, also had to abandon ship and were rescued by rib.

"It is with great regret that we, as Tour Operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests, who had not participated in the dive briefing, early on the morning of 11 June, perished in the tragic incident.”

The fire happened on the morning of Sunday 11 June.

A spokesperson for Christina’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic death of Christina Quinn in Egypt. She was a sister, daughter, wife, aunty, friend, and rock to many. She will be missed beyond words. We would ask for privacy at this time.”

Christina, 58, took up her role as CEO at St Luke’s in May this year following a long and impactful career with the NHS, most recently as Director of NHS South West Leadership Academy.

Charles Hackett, Chair of St Luke’s Trustees, said: “Christina was incredibly passionate about St Luke’s and its place at the heart of the community it serves, and we are devastated to lose her warmth, wisdom, and leadership.

“Before her recent appointment, Christina had served for six years in a voluntary capacity as chair of St Luke’s board, working closely with the senior management team and her fellow trustees and earning their respect, trust, and appreciation.

“With her vibrant and engaging personality and her down-to-earth, caring nature, as CEO she was quickly building strong and meaningful relationships both inside and outside the organisation.

“We will miss Christina enormously and our hearts go out to her family and close friends at this tragic time.”

A preliminary examination of the incident has identified an "electrical mass in the engine room" as the cause of the fire, according to a statement from the Red Sea Governorate.

Local authorities and police are to conduct a full investigation.