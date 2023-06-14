Police looking for man in connection with racial attack and assault in Bodmin
Police are looking to identify a man in connection with an assault and racial abuse in Bodmin.
It happened at around 3am on Sunday 26 February in Castle Canyke Road.
One man sustained facial injuries and a second man reported being racially abused.
Devon and Cornwall Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incidents.
Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 50230046195.