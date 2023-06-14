Police are looking to identify a man in connection with an assault and racial abuse in Bodmin.

It happened at around 3am on Sunday 26 February in Castle Canyke Road.

One man sustained facial injuries and a second man reported being racially abused.

Devon and Cornwall Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 50230046195.