A man has been arrested after secretly filming a girl in a coffee shop in Stroud, leaving her "very distressed and shaken".

The incident happened at Coffee #1 on George Street at around 2.20pm on Friday 9 June.

It was reported that a 46-year-old man had committed the offence of upskirting, which involves the taking of a picture under a person’s clothing without them knowing.

When he was challenged he left the shop. The victim was left “very distressed and shaken” by the incident according to Gloucestershire Police.

A man from Stroud was arrested on Monday 12 June. He was questioned and later released on police bail while an investigation continues.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any information.

You can provide information online by completing the following form and quoting incident 325 of 9 June.

