Police are questioning two suspects over the murder of a 16-year-old in Bath on Saturday (10 June) night.

Mikey Roynon died from a single stab wound at a house on Eastfield Avenue in Bath.

Officers investigating the murder have now been granted more time to question two boys arrested in connection with his death - a 15-year-old boy from Dorset and a 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: “We’ve spoken to a large number of witnesses who were present at the address on Eastfield Avenue on Saturday and are confident we have a good understanding of what happened.

“We believe Mikey was killed following an argument, we believe this was a spontaneous incident and do not believe it was linked to any other incidents or as a result of any tensions between rival groups.

“We feel it is important we share these beliefs publicly as we’re aware there is a lot of speculation and conjecture online which is both unhelpful for our investigation and hurtful for Mikey’s family to read.”

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu said: “I’d like to reassure the community we’re listening to them. We’re aware of concerns young people were planning to gather today in Royal Victoria Park and of fears some may carry knives and are confident this will not happen.

“We’re carrying out extra patrols throughout the park as well as around the Royal Crescent area. Neighbourhood officers will also be outside a number of school gates at the end of the school day to engage with pupils, staff and parents and carers and I’d urge anyone with concerns to talk to them.

“I’d also encourage parents and carers to talk to their children about the devastating consequences of carrying a knife.

“The causes of knife crime are complex and multi-faceted and we need everybody to work together to tackle the problem.”

Police don't want people to sharing of information or images online about what happened because it could impact the case and can be traumatic for people to see.

Anyone with information, images and/or footage can submit it via the Major Incident Public Portal.

You can call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give the reference 5223136640, or the independent charity Crimestoppers for 100% anonymity on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

