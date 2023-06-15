A man has died after a crash between Dursley and Kingscote last night, Wednesday 14 June.

It happened on the A4135 Whiteway at around 5pm yesterday, 14 June, when a motorbike left the road.

The ambulance service went to the scene but the rider was pronounced dead a short time later.

A serious collision investigation has taken place and officers are appealing for information. They are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone who hasn't spoken to officers from Gloucestershire Police is being asked to call 101 or complete the following online form, quoting incident 403 of 14.