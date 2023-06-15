A gang of teenagers who murdered a teenager were captured on CCTV re-enacting the stabbing just hours after the attack.

Ramarni Crosby was murdered in Gloucester in December 2021.

He was stabbed to death after being confronted by eight youths armed with a machete, meat cleaver and knives.

The group, who called themselves the GL1s, celebrated the news of Mr Crosby's death.

Three teenagers - 18-year-old Levi Cameron and two 16-year-olds - were found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder.

Callum Charles-Quebells, 18, previously admitted a charge of manslaughter and has today been found not guilty of murder.

Levi Cameron, 18 (L) and Callum Charles-Quebella, 18 (R) Credit: Gloucestershire Police

In the hours before the attack, the group were captured moving around Gloucester. They were already armed ahead of the pre-arranged fight.

Moments before he was stabbed in the back, Mr Crosby and four others were captured on CCTV approaching the group.

They quickly discovered they were outnumbered and the other group were armed with knives.

Seconds later, the footage shows four of the group fleeing but Mr Crosby stays behind.

In the footage, Mr Crosby is seen in a white hoodie being closely pursued by several people - one of them appears to be holding a knife.

Moments later, he collapsed in a nearby doorway after suffering multiple stab wounds.

CCTV showing the moments before the "savage" attack

After the killing, some of the GL1s met up and re-enacted what they had just done. They later celebrated news of the 16-year-old’s death.

The trial heard the group tried to destroy evidence, but police dive teams recovered several weapons and phones from the group. These were used to piece together what happened on the night Mr Crosby was murdered.

“This was a group that regularly carried knives,” said Detective Inspector Mark Almond from the Major Crime Investigation Team.

“Some of them have admitted that in court. I think if we’ve got young people walking around the street carrying knives, then of course that is always going to be an issue.

"There are obviously risks around that, not only the fact that you might get hurt by carrying a knife but like some of these individuals you may end up facing a lengthy term in prison.”

At the time of his death Ramarni's family paid tribute to him saying he had a 'heart of gold'

Mr Crosby was a hugely popular teenager who loved dancing and music and was training to be an electrician.

He was loved by his friends and family who are still coming to terms with what happened.

“He was an infectious kid,” said his grandmother Viv Clifford. “I miss him every second of every day and I can’t think of life without him.”

The defendants are due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 27 July.

