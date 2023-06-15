A pensioner has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called around 10.55am on Wednesday 14 June after a collision involving one car at Carnon Gate roundabout, Devoran, on the A39.

A Silver Honda Jazz collided with the roundabout and a lamppost.

The driver, from the Falmouth area, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Treliske Hospital.

The road was closed for four hours while an examination of the scene took place and the vehicle was recovered.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and requesting any witnesses to contact them. They are also appealing for any relevant dashcam footage.

Please contact police online or call 101, quoting log number 314 of 14 June.