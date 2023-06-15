Incredibly rare porpoises spotted off the coast of Cornwall

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment these Mardis Porpoises were spotted off the coast of Cornwall.

An incredibly rare white porpoise has been spotted off the coast of Cornwall.

Only a few dozen of the Mardis Porpoises have ever been spotted worldwide.

They were snapped by a couple on sea safari off Penzance.

They're usually painfully shy but this one swam close to the boat, alongside a more common grey porpoise.

Kevin Laureston from Sea Kayak Toraby said he's never seen anything like it.

Kieran Laureston from Sea Kayak Torbay described the sighting: "I instantly jumped on one of my paddleboards, headed straight out in to the middle of them and they were just popping up left, right and centre right around me.

"I've never experienced anything like it - normally you've got to go two miles out to sea to see such a thing.

"We are so lucky that they came in so close, right into the back of the bay here, almost just off Babbacombe Beach and literally playing underneath the boat.

"To have them this close and so many in proximity, it doesn't happen like this normally."