Tributes have been paid to the teenager from Taunton who was killed in an attack in Nottingham.

The family of Barnaby Webber travelled from their Taunton home in Somerset to join family and friends at a vigil at Nottingham University to honour the two students that died after being fatally stabbed on Tuesday 13 June.

Barnaby Webber's father, David, told mourners: "I'm lost for words. I've lost my baby boy. I can't even comprehend how I am going to deal with it."

He said his son "loved it" at university and "couldn't wait to come back".

Barnaby Webber's family at the vigil

"I know Barney would be super touched by everyone that's here. His heart will be with you guys forever."

Daisy Froster, a Student Union representative at the university said: "Barney and Grace are a monumental loss, they were both first years with ambitions, potential and dreams.

"What was taken from us yesterday will never be given back and the shockwaves echo through our student community.

Professor Shearer West is a Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Nottingham and said: "They were both extremely talented, both amazing sports people, they were academically excellent."

People have also been paying tribute to Barnaby at Bishops Hill Cricket Club in Taunton.

His former cricket coach, Simon Cutler has said his passing has left people numb: "Absolutely devastated, anyone who knew Barney or had contact with him was a bright spark. He was an engaging character, big personality, larger than life.

Floral tributes at Barnaby Webber's cricket club. Credit: BPM Media

"His loss is a shock, last time I saw him socially he was waiting tables at a restaurant in Taunton and he sat down for five minutes and had a chat, talked about what his plans for his future were.

"I don't think we can yet understand fully the reality of the situation. He won't be forgotten."

Reverend Phil Hughes from St Peter & St Paul Parish Church in Bishops Hull in Taunton described how people have been paying tribute: "The very simple idea of laying a bunch of flowers down around the cricket stumps on the playing field or they've popped into church, maybe lit a candle."

"That's been helpful for them to be able to express their shock, their grief in some sort of way and indirectly to help the family, to know that the community is behind them and supporting them."

Another vigil will be held in Nottingham for the victims of the attack today.