A 38-year-old Devon man who set up an online forum for sharing indecent images of children has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Nicholas Craig, from Sidmouth, was arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators after he was identified as an administrator of a group on the online chat platform Kik.

Craig would monitor the forum, verify new members and remove those who were not active enough or failed to supply indecent images of children.

After arresting Craig at his home in February 2022, NCA officers seized five devices and a forensic examination found they contained 1,518 indecent images of children.

Further enquiries showed that Craig had used a number of alias accounts in the names of teenage boys and girls to engage children in sexualised chats on social media. The youngest person he contacted was 10.

When interviewed, Craig admitted to being one of the group administrators and claimed he had collected indecent images of children in order to report it to Kik and Twitter. However, he had made no such reports.

Craig admitted three counts of attempting to engage a child in sexual communication and 16 indecent images of children offences at Exeter Crown Court on 12 May this year.

All the offences were committed between December 2017 and February 2022.

He was sentenced to three years in prison on 15 June.

NCA Senior Investigator Patricia Lee said: “The account Craig gave about the Kik group he administered simply wasn’t plausible. His failure to report its contents to police or social media platforms completely undermined his cover story.

“The NCA works tirelessly to protect children from sexual abuse and to ensure those who abuse them face justice.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Offenders like Craig, who share child sexual abuse content online, take advantage of the failure of tech firms to prioritise children’s safety by adequately identifying and disrupting the uploading and distribution of such material on their sites.

“The Online Safety Bill should compel tech companies to do everything in their power to protect children and prevent this devastating material from being shared online. To be effective this must include holding senior managers liable for failure to tackle the way their sites contribute to grooming and child sexual abuse.

“We hope that all the young people who Craig attempted to groom are getting the support they need to move on with their lives following this abuse.”

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111. Adults with concerns about a child can phone the NSPCC helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk

