A man riding a bike was attacked by a group of teenagers with a plank of wood in Cirencester.

The victim was left injured after they hit him in the face. He had been cycling along Somerford Road on Tuesday 13 June when he was approached by a group of four teenage boys.

They went on to shout abuse at the victim before hitting him in the face with a piece of wood.

The assault took place on the bridge over the A429 at around 7.15pm and left the victim, a man in his 50s, with facial injuries which required treatment at hospital.

The group of teenagers, who were believed to be between the age of 15 and 16, ran away in the direction of Trinity Road following the incident.

The main offender had short brown hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt. Another of the boys was wearing a yellow t-shirt.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or who was travelling in the area and has dashcam footage to make contact.

Information can be provided to police online by quoting incident 514 of 13 June.