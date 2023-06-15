Sixty extra trains are running to get people to and from this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Great Western Railway (GWR) is set to run extra trains between London Paddington and Castle Cary, as well as extra trains running from other parts of the network.

The Glastonbury Festival site on Worthy Farm opens to the public on Wednesday 21 June. The nearest train station is Castle Cary and then there’s a free connecting bus service running to Worthy Farm from there.

GWR will run 39 trains from London Paddington to Castle Cary between Wednesday 21 June and Friday 23 June.

An extra 24 trains will do the return journey to Paddington on Monday 26 June. Additional services are also being put on between Castle Cary-Westbury and Castle Cary-Taunton.

GWR is running extra train to deal with festival-goers Credit: GWR

GWR is urging customers to make a reservation because demand for trains is so high.

All the morning trains from Paddington on Wednesday are already booked up, so customers are being told to travel after 2.30pm. On Thursday there’s currently space on the 7.03am and 8.38am, or journeys after 2.30pm.

Castle Cary station manager Ben Scott said: “Glastonbury Festival is one of the busiest events on the GWR network and we want to get everyone here in a safe and affordable manner.

“To offer the very best experience for all of our passengers, that means limiting what can and cannot be brought on board and providing people with the best information we can to let them take advantage of less busy trains.

“Reserving a seat allows us to see which trains are the busiest, so we can let people know on our website where there is more availability.

“While we have bottled water on site, given the weather forecast I would also recommend people remember their sunscreen and carry water with them.”

For more information on trains to Glastonbury Festival, including luggage and shuttle buses from the station, visit GWR’s guide.