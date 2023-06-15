Multiple Post Office closures in Cornwall this month

Three Post Office branches are closing in Cornwall this month.

The affected areas are Wadebridge, Portreath, and St Beward.

Wadebridge Post Office, which currently operates in Spar on The Platt, was going to move a three-minute drive away to the Spar branch in Egloshayle. However, following reviews it’s been decided there isn’t enough space.

The current lease at The Platt branch is expiring and will no longer operate as a Post Office. The Platt branch will close at 5.30pm on 20 June.

The next closest Post Office is in St Mabyn, which is an 11-minute drive away, but it’s only open three hours a day. There’s also the Bodmin branch a 20-minute drive away.

Three Post Offices are closing in Cornwall this month Credit: PA

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are keen to restore service to the area and the vacancy is advertised on online.”

The Portreath Post Office closed on 14 June. A spokesperson said it was for “reasons beyond our control” and apologised for the short notice.

The closest branches include Paynters Lane End Post Office which is just over two miles away.

The spokesperson said: “We have undertaken a review, and currently there aren’t any sustainable options available to retain the service. Like many retailers, difficult trading conditions coupled with high inflation and increasing business costs have put our financial position under considerable pressure.”

The branch at St Breward will close on 30 June at 1pm. This is due to the postmaster resigning and the premises no longer being available for Post Office use.

The closest branch is in St Tudy - a nine-minute drive away. This branch is now open for longer hours - Monday to Friday (9am-5.30pm) and Saturday (9am-12pm).

A spokesperson said: “A review is currently taking place to determine how to provide Post Office services to this area."