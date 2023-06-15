The UK is currently experiencing a sustained period of hot weather - but will it last until Glastonbury Festival?

It's less than a week until the gates will open at Worthy Farm and festival-goers are perhaps hoping for slightly cooler, although still dry, conditions.

While it's still too soon to get much detail on the weather forecast for the festival duration, here's what forecasters are saying so far...

The view from ITV News West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell

Play Brightcove video

Charlie said: "With more changeable weekend weather coming up, it may be that risk of heavy showers extends through much of next week and the start of the festival.

"Sunshine is still expected and temperatures are likely to be on the warm side, but planning some wet weather gear might be a good idea."

The Met Office forecast

Day one of Glastonbury Festival - Wednesday 21 June - looks set to have "sunny intervals" which will change to light showers by the late-morning.

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 21C and lows of 13C.

Met Office long-range forecast for the duration of Glastonbury Festival

The forecast says: "Outbreaks of rain or showers, heavy and thundery at times, are likely to spread across many areas of the UK early next week.

"Through the week - showers, some heavy and thundery - are likely to continue, though brighter or sunnier interludes are also expected, along with a brisk breeze at times.

"Temperatures remaining warm or very warm and rather humid for many. Beyond next week and towards the end of June, there may be a return to slightly more settled conditions. This would mean reduced rainfall amounts for many, although perhaps with the northwest seeing more rainfall at times.

"Temperatures are likely to remain above average."