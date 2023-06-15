There is 'increasing concern' for the welfare of a man, 68, who has gone missing from Buckfastleigh in South Devon.

Police are trying to find Douglas Bristow who was was last seen around 7pm on Wednesday 14 June.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Douglas may be wearing a navy blue fleece jacket, a navy blue polo shirt, dark coloured running trousers and dark coloured trainers."

Officers are asking anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to call 999 and quote the log number 1126 14/06/2023.