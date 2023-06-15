Police find cannabis grow after spotting men putting full bin bags in van

Five people have been arrested after a large quantity of cannabis was found in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to Leighton Avenue at around 4.45am on Wednesday 14 June.

Police say several men had been dropped off outside a property and were going in and out of the address, returning with full bin bags and placing them in a van.

The van then drove off and the men were then seen loading items from the property into a black Renault.

When officers arrived, the men had left the scene in the Renault which was located by officers shortly after.

Four men fled from the vehicle - one was quickly detained, and the other three were located several minutes later after being caught hopping over garden fences.

A woman was also seen leaving the address by police officers. She tried to run from them but was found by police dog Ted.

During a search of the address, officers found a large cannabis cultivation.

Four men, one in his teens and three in their 20s, and a woman in her 40s were arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.

The woman was further arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs after white powder was found on her.

They have been bailed while enquiries continue.