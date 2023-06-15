The West Country Debate June: Knife crime, AI and Boris

Play Brightcove video

Catch up on June's edition of The West Country Debate

There are a series of by-elections for the Conservatives on the horizon, as Boris Johnson and Partygate continue to dominate the headlines. There are also discussions around how to tackle knife crime and the future dangers of artificial intelligence.

On the panel for June's edition of The West Country Debate:

Steve Double, Conservative MP for St Austell and Newquay

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour MP for Bristol West

Richard Foord, Lib Dem MP for Tiverton and Honiton

Knife Crime

The West Country has seen a number of stabbings in the past week alone, with attacks in the Forest of Dean, Swindon, Bath and Tiverton - most involving teenagers.

19-year-old student Barnaby Webber from Taunton was one of the victims of the knife attack in Nottingham and three teenagers have been found guilty of the manslaughter of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a gang fight in Gloucester.

The panel said it's worrying to see young people lose their lives and suggested different solutions.

Artificial Intelligence

Concerns are being raised about the increasing use of AI across many sectors and industries, raising questions about ethics, privacy, and potential job displacement.

Experts and activists are calling for regulations for how AI is used.

The panel agreed that artificial intelligence has plenty of potential but that it could also be used maliciously and more thought is needed into how it will be regulated.

Boris Johnson

A committee of MPs has found that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson did lie to the House of Commons when he denied knowledge of lockdown parties in Downing Street and has ruled him in contempt of parliament.

The panel had differing views on Mr Johnson's legacy.