A new purpose-built EV charging hub is being built at First Bus South's Summercourt depot in Cornwall.

It is set to bring the community direct access to rapid charging for electric cars and vans.

The new ‘turn up and charge’ hub will offer eight rapid charging facilities available on a pay-as-you-go basis with the hope that it will help more people make the switch to electric to improve air quality.

Heliox Rapid DC charging units will be used on site. Credit: First Bus

Preparations and work are underway on site and it is anticipated that the facility will be fully operational later this summer.

With rapid chargers available, consumers can fully charge cars in under 30 mins.

The site is near the main A30 tourist route into Cornwall.

First Bus South Managing Director Simon Goff said: “We’re proud to be leading the way with this first-of-its-kind offering for consumer electric charging at our depot. We want to help the communities we serve with their own transition to green transport solutions.

“We’re not doing this because of rules, or regulations, but because we believe it’s the right thing to do. This represents a significant investment, and futureproofing our business at sites like Summercourt is another step in our journey as we look to transition to zero-emission buses over the coming years.”