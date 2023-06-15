Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Mikey Roynon.

Avon and Somerset Police have charged a 15-year-old boy from Dorset and a 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire with murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

It comes after officers were granted more time to question the pair in connection with the incident.

Mikey died from a single stab wound at a property on Eastfield Avenue in Bath on Saturday 10 June.

The two boys who are in police custody will appear before magistrates at Bristol Youth Court on Thursday 15 June.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation and in our quest to achieve justice for Mikey.

“His family have been informed and specialist family liaison officers continue to support them. They have been at the forefront of our minds as we’ve carried out the enquiries which have resulted in these charges.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is still a lot of work for us to do. The cordon has now been reduced but officers are likely to remain at the property for the next few days.

“The support of the local community has been invaluable and I’d once again like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”