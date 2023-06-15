Concerns are growing for the welfare of an elderly man missing from Swindon.

Brian Court has been missing from his residential home in the Rodbourne area of the town since the morning of Wednesday 14 June.

The 81-year-old is described as around 5ft 7ins, with short greying hair and a slight build.

Wiltshire Police says it does not have a description of what he was last wearing but he often dresses smartly in trousers and a shirt.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 and quote reference number 54230062477.

