Jellyfish have washed up in a popular lake near Bristol - but its operators say people should not be alarmed.

Visitors to Clevedon’s Marine Lake spotted a number of the jellyfish in the water this week.

Marine Lake Enthusiasts Society (MARLENS) says people should not worry and continue to use the lake as they wish as the jellyfish - which can sting - are not harmful.

MARLENS members Joe Norman said: “We are aware of a number of jellyfish in Marine Lake. It is more of a surprise than a problem. But the lake is its own ecosystem and part of the Severn Estuary and what lives in there lives in the lake.

“There are lots of people using the lake in this hot weather. I think the fact that the jellyfish are there is more of an issue for the jellyfish than the humans.

“Although the jellyfish can sting they are not a threat to humans and people should continue to use the lake as they wish.”

It seems, however, that the jellyfish could be basking in the Clevedon sun for a while.

The next overtopping tide, which will bring in fresh water from the channel as well as giving the jellyfish a chance to escape, is not expected for a number of weeks.

Regular testing of the water quality to check for bacteria is also being carried out at the lake as its use increases during the hot weather.

This time of year often sees an influx of jellyfish along the Somerset coast as they had to shores for warmer waters and to feed. The Marine Conservation Society runs a jellyfish sighting programme so it can keep track of what species are found where and how they may be reacting to factors such as climate change.

How to treat a jellyfish sting:

1. Rinse the affected area with seawater (not fresh water)

2. Remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card

3. Soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes – use hot flannels or towels if you cannot soak it.

How NOT to treat a jellyfish sting:

1. Do not use vinegar

2. Do not use urine on the sting, despite what you may have been told about this method

3. Do not apply ice or a cold pack

4. Do not touch any spines with your bare hands

5. Do not cover or close the wound.