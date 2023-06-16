A 13-year-old boy is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Tidworth.

Emergency services were called to Ludgershall Road at 8.36am following a report that a car had collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian – a 13-year-old local boy – sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southampton Hospital.

His family are aware and are with him at this time.

The driver of the car – a Hyundai I10 – was not injured.

The road remains closed while collision investigators are at the scene and will remain place for the duration of the school day.

Officers from Wiltshire Police have asked people to seek alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage has been urged to call the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597.