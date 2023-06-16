A search has been launched for two sisters who have gone missing from Chippenham.

Poppy Garner, 13, and her sister Chloe, 14, left their home address on the evening of Thursday 15 June.

Wiltshire Police say they are concerned about their welfare.

Chloe is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build, with brown eyes and medium-length dyed red hair.

She was last seen wearing a white crop top, high-waisted blue skinny jeans, grey and white Nike Air trainers. She was carrying a large black handbag.

Poppy is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build, with dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a short strappy black dress and black Nike Air trainers.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts should call 101 and quote 54230062904.