Watch the moment this couple's engagement in a Cotswolds river was caught on camera

One of our camera operators captured the moment a couple got engaged in Bourton-on-the-Water yesterday.

We caught up with Harrison Foster and Jessica Whelan who told us all about the big moment.

Harrison told ITV News West County how the engagement wasn't what he originally had planned: “The actual proposal itself I was meant to do it during Covid. We had a tree which we sat under and had a picnic. It was a magical day that even though everything was going on we had an amazing day together so I thought we’d do that as no matter what happens we’ll always have a picnic.

“Wednesday I went to check out the spot ready for Thursday and it had become a car park. As you can imagine, I didn’t know what to do. I thought Bourton-on-the-water was close by. I just wanted a park with some greenery and a tree so we can have a picnic.

Harrison told us about the pre proposal nerves: "Yesterday I was so scatty, I was an emotional wreck, I was all over the place.

Then he told us how the big moment unfolded: "We were celebrating her birthday and I said I’ve got your first present, shall we go into the water, turn around and I’ll bring it in.

Jess told us what she made of the special moment: “It was really perfect, honestly I didn’t think I would love it in public but watching the video back and seeing everyone clap it just makes it, it was lovely.

Harrison said despite the change of plan it was perfect. “It just shows that everything happens for a reason. Everything worked out for the best”

His advice to others is “don’t over plan it, anyone planning to do it, just do it, it will be great”.

Jess told us she had an inkling it might happen: "You’re never fully sure are you until you turn around and he’s on his knee in the water, in the middle of the river”

The couple were very happy to receive the footage: “When we received the footage it was just perfect, it was the perfect distance. The fact that that’s happened, its memories for life so we can’t thank you enough really”

More good news has followed with the couple buying a house today, congratulations to them both.