Watch the moment Anne was reunited with Star here.

An owner of a shetland pony that had been missing for 12 days has thanked people for their support after she was emotionally reunited with it.

Anne Allen took to social media when she was informed that her 12-year-old pony called Star was missing from her pen in Quants Nature Reserve on the Blackdown Hills.

Star was particularly missed, as she works as a therapy pony for disabled children and adults, and those with mental health needs.

At the time Avon and Somerset Police released a statement urging anyone with information about the pony's whereabouts to come forward.

After a huge appeal and appearing on ITV West Country earlier this week Anne was contacted by her friend who told her that remarkably Star had reappeared in the pen.

"I am just so happy to have her back," she said.

"It is just fantastic when Shirley called me I just couldn't believe it. Thanks so much to everyone who shared and everyone helped because I think we may not have got her back otherwise."

Shirley Couzens found her in the pen on Thursday morning and said that when she appeared she broke down in tears.

"I was just so emotional, I just called her name and she was there," she said.

"We are very lucky and so happy to have her back. Thanks to everyone who helped she means so much to so many people and we are very happy to have her home."

Star is now expected to have some time off her therapy horse work before returning to Anne near Bath where she will return to some of the children and young adults she has been with for years.