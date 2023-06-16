This year's Tokyo World music festival in Bristol has been cancelled.

Organisers of the event have said they are "deeply sorry" to share the news, saying there are "growing challenges" with using Eastville Park as a venue.

In the announcement, organisers said they have worked hard with Bristol City Council and Avon and Somerset Police to overcome "challenges" but have not been able to do so.

All tickets will be refunded at face value.

The organisers have previously held nine successful festivals at Eastville Park in Bristol.

This year, Pendulum and Rudimental were due to headline with other acts on the line-up including DJ EZ, Arielle Free and The Blessed Madonna.

In a statement, they said: "It is with heavy hearts and deep regret that we cannot go ahead with this year's Tokyo World Festival at Eastville Park, Bristol.

"Our team is devastated by this and pretty lost for words but we would like to thank the thousands of you who have supported us this year and in recent years.

"We may be back next year, in a new location, but there are too many growing challenges with using Eastville Park that cannot be overcome. We've worked hard with the council and police who have been supportive, but we have not been able to find a workable solution to the challenges of this location in order to keep the event safe and secure in the surrounding area and roads.

"As a team of family people, we feel we need to prioritise your safety as you arrive and leave the event, as well as once inside. As valued customers, we feel your disappointment.

"All Day Tickets, Weekend Tickets, Group Tickets and Instalment Tickets will be refunded at face value. TheTicketSellers and Ticket Tek will process your refund to the card used to make your ticket purchases. Please allow up to 14 days to receive your refund."

Organisers have said they will do all they can to ensure the festival returns next year at a new location.