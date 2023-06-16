The family of Luke Wasley, who was fatally stabbed in the Forest of Dean, have paid tribute a "funny, charming and loveable" man.

Luke died following a stabbing in Oakfields, Coleford, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 14 June.

In a statement, the family said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boy, Luke.

"He was a loving son, brother, grandson and nephew who has been cruelly taken from us. He was a wonderful man with so much of his life still to live.

"A light has gone out in our world. He will never be replaced in our hearts.

"We'd like to thank everybody who has shown us support and would now like to ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of our Luke."

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody, police have been given an additional 36 hours to question the three people.

Anyone with any information on what took place should contact Gloucestershire Police by completing this form and quoting incident 12 of 14 June.