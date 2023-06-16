Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment thieves steal a Range Rover without a key.

A Range Rover was stolen from a Gloucester driveway without a key in just a few minutes.

CCTV footage has been issued by Gloucestershire Police showing the incident.

Officers are urging motorists to check their vehicle security in light of the incident on Longford Lane at around 12.55am on Wednesday 7 June.

The thieves managed to overcome the keyless technology of the white Range Rover Sport, most likely by using a transmitter to boost the signal from the key inside the house.

However, they ditched the car within a few hours, unable to disable the tracker device.

The offenders drove from Longford Lane to Edwy Parade before colliding with a black Fiesta, damaging its rear and the bumper of another car.

They continued onto Hinton Road and abandoned the damaged Range Rover in Nicholls Way at around 4am.

Motion-triggered CCTV footage from the victim's neighbour shows the pair of offenders approaching the car several times, before getting in and reversing out of the driveway.

Police are asking anyone who saw the vehicle being driven around the area, or may have CCTV showing the offenders, contact police by completing this form and quoting incident 66 of 7 June.

Officers are also directing people to information from the Master Locksmiths Association, which gives tips around protecting your vehicle.