A bronze statue of a horse has been stolen from an art gallery in Bristol.

The limited-edition statue was a replica of Salvador Dali's ‘Horse Saddled with Time.’ It was stolen from a gallery in Broadmead at around 1pm on Monday 8 May.

Avon and Somerset Police say it is believed to have come into the venue and made off with the item, either by carrying it in his arms or in a black bag.

Officers are interested in speaking to anyone who saw a man carrying the statue around Broadmead, or who may have seen the statue up for sale anywhere.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 101 and quote reference 5223106766.