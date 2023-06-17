Devon and Cornwall Police officer awarded the King's Policing Medal

A Devon & Cornwall Police officer has been awarded the King’s Policing Medal for services to policing in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Police Constable Sam Samuel has served with the Force for 21 years. His colleagues say that during this time he has demonstrated exemplary service and dedication to communities. He has also helped improve the understanding of the impact of racism on victims of crime.

PC Samuel said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honour’s list.

"Over the years, I have very much enjoyed being a police officer collaborating with communities and partners to help change the way we treat victims of racism.

"There is still much work to do but I am committed to being at the forefront of change to ensure our diverse communities continue to be heard and are protected.”

Based in Plymouth, PC Samuel is currently working as a full time representative for the Police Federation in Devon and Cornwall.

PC Samuel came to England from a small village in Antigua to join his parents, who had travelled to England as part of the Windrush generation. He spent ten years in the Royal Navy after leaving school and 15 years as an engineer with BT before joining the police service.

He joined Devon and Cornwall Police in 2002. Dedicated to improving the experience with the police of victims of racism, in 2016, he volunteered his services to help set up the Force’s Positive Action group.

In 2017 he received a Force commendation after helping save the life of a man suffering self inflicted knife wounds in Plymouth. First on the scene, PC Samuel acted fast and gave first aid to the man in an extremely stressful situation.

Over the years he has used his initiative to build relationships with the local Crown Prosecution Service, improving the understanding of the impact of racism on victims of crime.

Through working with the Diverse Communities Team, PC Samuel has also improved the service and support to victims of hate crime, particularly after defendants are charged.

Chief Constable Will Kerr said: “PC Samuel has been an exemplary and truly inspirational front-line response officer in Plymouth for over fifteen years working in some of the most challenging and deprived areas of the city.

"As a police constable and in his role as a Police Federation representative he is a true ambassador for front line officers nationally and especially those officers from visible ethnic backgrounds.

“Colleagues have commented that PC Samuel has a very strong sense of justice and is dedicated to doing what is right for victims of crime, not always what is easy.

"He is also an officer who is recognised for his extensive community knowledge and admired for his drive to reduce harm and increase support for the most vulnerable persons in the community.

"He continues to display the utmost resilience, courage and is a true inspiration to many.

“I know all my colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police will join me in wishing him the warmest congratulations for this well deserved recognition of his policing career.”

Outside of policing, he is a level two rugby union coach and has spent that time developing and improving the lives of young people in the local community through team building and helping to build the confidence of junior members.