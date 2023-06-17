The RNLI has re-issued safety warnings at Crantock beach after the collapse of a sand dune.

The recent long spell of dry weather combined with the surf forecast for the weekend is causing a major concern for RNLI lifeguards at the beach.

The RNLI is predicting the returning surf, which will surge higher up the beach, is likely to recut the beach's sheer sand cliffs.

The incredibly heavy and unstable sand is susceptible to collapse at any time - and there is a risk of people being trapped underneath.

Lewis Timson, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Newquay said: "Sand is extremely heavy, and in the event of the dune collapsing, there is an increased danger of becoming buried with potentially life-threatening consequences."

It comes followed another sand dune section collapsing at the beach on 14 June.

Mr Timson said: "We are renewing the call for the public to keep at least 50m (164ft) away from the base of the sand dunes."

The RNLI say to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard and fire service if you witness a sand dune collapse and is urging people not to put themselves in danger by attempting a rescue.

Rescuing someone trapped under sand requires a special technique that involves multiple people forming a human chain to move the heavy sand away from the casualty as they are freed to prevent it from re-collapsing.

Mr Timson said: "Despite the important, multi-agency training we have recently undertaken to rescue someone trapped under sand, we hope we do not face any incidents of this nature.

"Our focus is on ensuring people keep away from the sand dunes".

He said the RNLI lifeguards at Crantock beach have been working extremely hard to protect the public from the imposing dangers of the sand cliff.

"With the change in direction of the river at Crantock which has increased the risk of rip currents in the water, I advise anyone visiting the beach to keep well clear from the dune system, swim between the red and yellow flags and please speak to our lifeguards if you have any concerns or questions," the lifeguard added.

RNLI lifeguards are on patrol daily at the beach from 10am to 6pm and are advisingpeople to keep well clear from the base of the dunes.